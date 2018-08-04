England v India: Joe Root says 31-run win is 'fabulous advert for Test cricket'

Media playback is not supported on this device What a game! England stayed calm & reaped rewards - Joe Root

People who think Test cricket is "dead" should watch England's dramatic 31-run win over India in the first Test "on repeat", says captain Joe Root.

Ben Stokes took 4-40, including Virat Kohli for 51, on a tense fourth morning as India were bowled out for 162 in pursuit of 194 at Edgbaston.

Root, 27, said the match was a "fabulous advert for Test cricket".

Counterpart Kohli agreed, saying: "Test match cricket is the best format in cricket and my favourite."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the India captain added: "We love playing it and I'm sure every player will agree with me."

Attendances for overseas Tests have fallen in recent years, although the format remains well supported in England. More than 75,000 spectators watched this week's match - the team's 1,000th Test.

It wasn't easy to be calm - Root

Resuming on 110-5 on Saturday, India lost Dinesh Karthik to the final ball of the first over, bowled by James Anderson.

Their last five wickets fell for 50 runs, with Kohli the first of two victims in Stokes' brilliant first over.

"We knew it would be a stiff test and I asked the guys to come in and show a bit of passion and really give everything," said Root.

He told BBC Test Match Special: "I tried to be calm today even if I didn't appear to be. That sort of atmosphere doesn't make it easy - that's what it's all about.

"It fills you with confidence when you win a close game like that.

"It shows it's about inner belief and steeliness, not just about wickets and runs.

"I couldn't be prouder of that performance. That's all you can ask as a captain."

'See-saw battles' excite Kohli

The momentum of the game changed several times, with England collapsing from 216-3 to 287 in the first innings, and Kohli's masterful 149 helping India recover from 100-5 to post 274.

From 87-7, England rallied to make 180 on Friday thanks to Sam Curran's 63 in his second Test.

"Both afternoon sessions on day two and three were see-saw battles," said Kohli, who managed only 134 runs on India's tour of England in 2014 but scored 200 at Edgbaston.

"That's why this was such a good Test match to be part of and I'm sure everyone watching at home and in the stadium enjoyed it as well."

The second Test of the five-match series begins on Thursday, with Stokes expected to miss out as his trial for affray begins in Bristol on Monday.

"We have to make sure we turn up with the same attitude and approach and tighten up on a few things for Lord's," said Root.

'Who would waste their time watching Test cricket?' - social media reaction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: Who would waste their time watching Test match cricket eh? Especially with Sam Curran coming on the scene - what a game for the youngster #gun.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: That's been a fantastic three days & one session. Loved every single minute. Two teams giving it everything. Hope we have four more Tests exactly the same. A great four-day Test match.

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen: Test cricket - enough said!

Actor and presenter Stephen Fry: Oh England!!! Congratulations. What a glorious victory in a simply wonderful match. Great performances from Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad.