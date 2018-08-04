England v India: Virat Kohli says century does not matter after loss in first Test

Media playback is not supported on this device England v India: Ben Stokes shines as hosts take series lead

India captain Virat Kohli said his first century in England "does not matter", after the tourists lost a close first Test at Edgbaston.

Kohli made 51 in India's chase of 194, but England clinched a 31-run win on an enthralling fourth morning.

The 29-year-old, who averaged 13.40 on the last tour four years ago, made 149 in the first innings.

"When the focus is on the larger picture, these things don't matter," he said.

He told BBC Test Match Special: "Back in the day I used to think about playing in different conditions, different countries, but when you become captain it's about taking your team across the line.

"You are able to bat longer than you would've done otherwise and the ability you have inside just unleashes because you're not focused on your personal milestones."

India began the final day needing 84 runs to win but, after Kohli was dismissed by Ben Stokes, they fell from 141-7 to 162 all out.

Despite the loss, they were competitive throughout the Test, dismissing England for 287 and 180 to set up a tense finish.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with match figures of 7-121, said India can be "proud" of their performance.

"To feel defeated or pained so early on in the series is unfair," the 31-year-old added.

"Probably if we are to win a Test series in England, we will have to pull off something special at some stage."