T20 Blast: Glamorgan bid for third straight win away at Middlesex

Colin Ingram has played for Glamorgan since 2015

Vitality Blast, Middlesex v Glamorgan Date: Sunday 5 August Time: 14:30 BST Venue: Old Deer Park, Richmond Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio London and BBC Sport Wales via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will bid to keep in touch with the top four of the T20 Blast South Group at struggling Middlesex.

The Welsh county make a late fitness call on captain Colin Ingram after illness, while Graham Wagg has to pass medical tests after a head injury.

Glamorgan batsman Usman Khawaja and Middlesex spinner Ashton Agar have both left to join the Australia A squad.

England paceman Steve Finn is among four players added to the Middlesex team which went down to Surrey.

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede has been named in the Germany squad for a World T20 qualifying tournament in the Netherlands on 29 and 30 August.

Middlesex (from): Stirling, Gubbins, Eskinazi, Morgan (capt), Franklin, Holden, Simpson, Scott, White (wk), Fuller, Harris, Barber, Patel, Finn.

Glamorgan (from): TBC