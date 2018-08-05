England v India: Ollie Pope replaces Dawid Malan for second Test at Lord's

Ollie Pope has made three hundreds and a fifty in eight County Championship games for Surrey this season

England have called up uncapped batsman Ollie Pope in place of Dawid Malan for the second Test against India at Lord's starting on Thursday.

Surrey's Pope, 20, is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 at an average of 85.50.

Chris Woakes replaces fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, whose trial for alleged affray begins on Monday.

England won a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs on Saturday.

Uncapped seamer Jamie Porter and off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who were left out of the final XI in Birmingham, retain their places in the 13-man squad.

England squad for second Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Who is Ollie Pope?

Pope averages 63.25 in 15 first-class matches, having made his debut in July 2017.

He scored a century in his third first-class game, and three hundreds this summer have helped Surrey to the top of the Championship table.

Pope bats at six for his county, although he made an unbeaten 50 at number five for England Lions against India in the tour match at New Road before the Test series.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career," said national selector Ed Smith, who described him as the "standout batsman" in Division One.

"The selection panel believe Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."

Left-hander Malan, 30, is averaging only 16.89 in nine Test innings since last winter's Ashes.

He made eight and 20 batting at four at Edgbaston and has scored only one century - 140 against Australia in Perth last winter - in 15 Tests since making his debut against South Africa last summer.

"Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said Smith.

Although he took three catches at Edgbaston, he also dropped three, including Virat Kohli on 21. The India captain went on to make 149 in the first innings.

Woakes returns as Stokes misses out

Stokes' absence for the second Test was expected because of his trial, which will be heard at Bristol Crown Court.

He took six wickets in the match at Edgbaston, including a crucial 4-40 in the second innings to help bowl India out for 162 in pursuit of 194 on a tense fourth morning.

Warwickshire's Woakes returns after recovering from quad and knee injuries.

He played for the Lions against India and has also featured in one Championship game and three T20 Blast matches since his most recent Test appearance, against Pakistan at Headingley in June.

Called up by England for the first time at Edgbaston, Porter was released to play T20 games for Essex on Thursday and Friday.

He took 75 wickets at an average of 16.83 as Essex won the Championship in 2017, and has 28 at 26.82 this season.

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew on BBC Radio 5 live

Everything Ed Smith is touching is turning to gold at the moment and he has once again taken a punt on youth.

Pope caught the eye last year as a one-day innovator. This season he has scored three centuries in 10 Championship innings with a top score of 158 not out.

He is having a magnificent season, but only 15 first-class matches isn't a great deal of experience, especially against this India attack.

Will he bat at four? That's a big ask for a 20-year-old. Maybe Jonny Bairstow will move up; maybe Jos Buttler will move up.

Malan's form slumped after his century in the third Ashes Test of last winter. Dropping Kohli at slip last week won't have helped his cause either.

There has been an awful lot of fluctuation in that England batting line-up.

With Stokes absent, answering his charge of affray, England have the choice of replacing him with Moeen as a second spinner or Woakes, if the conditions are more suited to seam bowling.