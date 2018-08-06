Colin Ingram: Glamorgan captain 'happy and healthy' after mystery illness

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram top-scored in the win at Middlesex

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram says he is relieved to be healthy again after being rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

Ingram top-scored with 46 not out in Sunday's T20 win over Middlesex after missing two matches.

But the cause of his sudden illness at his Cardiff flat with breathing problems has not yet been fully identified.

"There's a lot of question marks at the moment," he admitted.

"Most of the specialists I've spoken to feel it's some sort of auto-immune cause that could have built up over a lengthy time, or just (been) triggered by something small," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's great to be happy and healthy again and to have made a full recovery so far.

"My wife has been really supportive and has watched over me the last few days, she was a little sceptical of me getting on the (team) bus, but I called her to say it went well and I'm feeling really good."

Ingram had to have a medical certificate granted to play at Richmond, as a result of the drugs treatment he had received in hospital.

The therapeutic-use exemption only came through on the morning of the match, while the team were travelling to London.

"Some of the things they gave me when I was hospitalised were necessary to revive me, but had to be cleared by Drug Free Sport, so I'm thankful to the medical team and the work they put in as well," explained the South Africa international.

Glamorgan are now fifth in the T20 Blast South Group, just outside the qualification places, after their seven-wicket thrashing of Middlesex with seven overs to spare.

Their run of three wins comes despite losing Australian batsmen Shaun Marsh and Joe Burns to injury, followed by Usman Khawaja departing for national training.

Ruaidhri Smith dismissed the first four Middlesex batsman at a cost of just six runs, before Kiran Carlson blasted 40 off only 22 balls.

"We've been unfortunate to lose players but with that comes responsibility for other guys to step up, and it's been great to see the younger guys with match-winning performances, as Ruaidhri did," said Ingram.

With few overseas players available at short notice, coach Robert Croft says the club are keeping their options open on further recruitment.

"Hugh (Glamorgan chief executive Morris) and I are discussing things all the time, and we'll continue to keep that situation fluid, but I'm really pleased with how the team is going right now," Croft said.

"We've got David Lloyd to come back into the squad very soon as well (after a finger injury) which is great news."

Glamorgan next have home games against two of the three teams out of contention, facing Essex on Tuesday 7 August and Hampshire on Friday 10 August.