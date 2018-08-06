Tom Haines: Teenage Sussex batsman agrees new 'multi-year contract'

Tom Haines averages 30.80 with the bat in first-class cricket

Teenage batsman Tom Haines has signed a new contract with Sussex.

The 19-year-old, who scored his maiden first-class century against Durham in June, has agreed a "multi-year deal".

"Tom's a young player who I believe has a big future in the game," Sussex boss Jason Gillespie told the club website.

"He made the most of his call-up against Durham in the Championship earlier this season and I am sure if he continues to perform he will have plenty more opportunities to come."