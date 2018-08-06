Callum Ferguson: Australia batsman will return to Worcestershire in 2019

Callum Ferguson has hit three centuries for Worcestershire, including a record-breaking 192 against Leicestershire

Australian batsman Callum Ferguson has committed to a second successive summer with Worcestershire.

The 33-year-old, who has hit three tons this season, will return as the Rapids' main overseas player for 2019.

Ferguson recorded the highest-ever List A score by a Worcestershire batsman, with 192 on his debut against Leicestershire in the Royal London Cup.

"He has fitted in superbly so it was a no-brainer to have him come back," said Rapids head coach Kevin Sharp.

Sharp added: "The 192 against Leicestershire was up there with the best innings you will see.

"He has got a good record in all formats, he has loved it here and he has great relationships with everyone with the club."

Ferguson has been playing purely white ball cricket this summer but could feature in all formats next year.