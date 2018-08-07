T20 Blast: Durham snatch final-over win against Lancashire, Glamorgan beat Essex

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Lancashire Lightning fall short in thrilling final over

Durham conjured up an incredible finish as three wickets in the last over for 19-year-old spinner Liam Trevaskis snatched victory over Lancashire.

Seemingly coasting on 130-4 in pursuit of Durham's 154-7, Lancashire then hit the panic button at Old Trafford.

They began the final over needing only six to win, but James Faulkner and Matt Parkinson holed out in the deep, either side of Danny Lamb's stumping.

Durham's four-run win lifted them to within a point of Worcestershire.

"I'm still a little bit lost for words on how we actually came out victorious," said Durham captain Tom Latham. "I can't really explain it because it's one of those things that doesn't really happen very often and probably won't happen again for a while.

"James Weighell was going to bowl the last over, but it looked easier with pace on the ball. Liam had bowled a good couple of overs beforehand and credit to him for the way he bowled.

"He hasn't played a huge amount of T20 cricket, and his main role is as a batter. For him to come out and take 4-16 with the last four overs from the Brian Statham End was outstanding.

England fast bowler Mark Wood on Durham's astonishing victory

"Liam (4-16) and Ben Whitehead (2-23) have been in the squad all season. Ben hasn't had any opportunities with Imran Tahir being here, but he's learnt a lot. He played his first game a couple of nights ago, and to bowl the way he did on TV gives him massive confidence."

The Pears are now top of the North Group with four games left, while Durham are two points clear of third-placed Yorkshire and three clear of fourth-placed Lancashire, who would have gone second if they had won.

Ingram sparks Glamorgan victory

In the South Group, it was also tight in Cardiff, where Glamorgan beat Essex by just six runs to go second in the table.

Glamorgan's innings of 198-7 was dominated by two half-centurions.

Colin Ingram hit the first of them, belting 89 off just 47 balls, which included five sixes and nine fours.

But when he holed out, Graham Wagg took over, continuing his good form with an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls including two sixes and five fours, as he shared an unbroken stand of 63 with Ruaidhri Smith (22).

Essex then got close reaching 192-6 after 54 from Varun Chopra and an unbeaten 45 from Ravi Bopara - but they remain bottom of the group after just one win in 10 games.