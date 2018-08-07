Glamorgan Cricket: Colin Ingram welcomes momentum after close win

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram was back in action after being struck down by a mystery illness

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram hopes his team will take momentum from winning tight T20 games after a second successive last-over drama in Cardiff.

Their six-run victory over Essex was their fourth consecutive win.

But it was a nerve-jangling finish after Ravi Bopara hit 16 off the first four balls of Michael Hogan's last over.

"It was a pressure moment and something I hope we'll take momentum from," said Ingram.

Glamorgan moved up to third place in the South Group with four to play, but again made heavy weather of defending a formidable total of 198-7 after a similar experience against Gloucestershire four days previously.

That match went to the last ball, while the Essex match was only decided with one more ball to spare after Bopara (45 not out) failed to make contact with the fifth delivery of the 20th over with his team finishing on 192-6.

Captain Ingram smashed a superb 89 off 47 balls while wickets fell around him, while Graham Wagg (53*) and Ruaidhri Smith both turned in vital contributions with bat and ball, Wagg bowling three dot balls at the end of the 19th over.

Graham Wagg had to leave the field during the Gloucestershire game after being struck on the head by a ferocious straight drive

"There's been a couple of those games at home that we've come through well so you bank those experiences, but you hope you'll be a little calmer next time.

Credit to Hoges (Michael Hogan), he nailed his last two perfectly," said Ingram.

"With two wickets down early (in the Glamorgan innings), I looked to keep it quite simple, luckily they bowled a few in the right areas and I seemed to get some momentum going.

"A couple of guys at the back end (Wagg and Smith) played nicely, we showed good spirit in the field again and to come off with a win is awesome."

Captain fantastic

Experienced all-rounder Wagg paid tribute to his captain, who had been hospitalised through illness the previous week, missing two games.

"He played a fantastic innings, he hasn't really picked up a bat since his illness (before the Middlesex game), and the two knocks he's played have been unbelievable.

"But we lost a few wickets and had to rein it in a bit, then I was fortunate to get a couple out of the middle and sailing over the ropes. I must mention Ruaidhri Smith as well.

"I think we've stuck together well as a team, it's been a hard season so far but we're starting to turn it round with four from four though there's a long way to go," Wagg told BBC Sport Wales.

"The atmosphere was bouncing even though it wasn't a massive crowd (4,028), but it was good fun."

Glamorgan now face Hampshire, another side out of the running for qualification, in Cardiff on Friday 10 August.