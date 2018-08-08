Kia Super League: Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds as Beaumont and Bates star

England's Tammy Beaumont hit a six and 10 fours during her 51 minutes out in the middle

Southern Vipers earned their second win of the season to move off the bottom of the Kia Super League table with victory over visitors Yorkshire Diamonds.

Tammy Beaumont's 64 off 37 balls helped the Vipers post 159-7 in the 20 overs.

The Diamonds' reply was then thwarted by an in-form Suzie Bates (4-26) and two run outs as their lower order collapsed in the final two overs.

The result saw the Diamonds slip to the bottom of the league, with one win and five defeats from their seven matches.

Vipers, who finished top of the table in both of the KSL's previous seasons, moved within five points of the top three with three of their round-robin fixtures still to play.

Yorkshire needed 20 to win with eight balls remaining, with five wickets in hand, only to lose them all for just three runs.