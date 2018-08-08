BBC Sport - Warwickshire's Ian Bell has told BBC WM's Bears Podblast he was on the verge of retirement
I wasn't in a good place - Bell
Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell tells BBC WM's Bears Podblast he was on the verge of retirement following a difficult spell last summer.
The 36-year-old stood down as Bears captain in August 2017 after struggling for form, while readjusting to county cricket.
But, after finding form again Bell says he would now be open to an England recall, if required.