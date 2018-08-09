England v India: Rain delays start of second Test at Lord's
Rain delayed the start of the second Test between England and India at Lord's.
Play was scheduled to start at 11:00 BST, but steady rain kept the covers on the pitch and prevented the toss at 10:30.
Neither team have named their final XI, although 20-year-old batsman Ollie Pope will make his England debut.
England lead the five-match series 1-0 after a thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston.
With showers forecast for much of the day, an early lunch was taken at 12:30.