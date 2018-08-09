Tim Bresnan: Yorkshire all-rounder secures future at Headingley with two-year deal

Tim Bresnan won the County Championship with Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015

Tim Bresnan has signed a two-year contract extension with Yorkshire, keeping the all-rounder at Headingley until the end of the 2020 season.

The 33-year-old had been exploring his options but will now stay with the club he has represented for 17 years.

He remains a feature for the White Rose across all three formats of the game and has played 22 matches this season.

"It went on for a little too long but I'm delighted to have finally got it sorted," Bresnan told the club website.

"I've enjoyed some of the best days of my life through the club and the environment here is exactly what I need to be at the top of my game."

Bresnan has scored over 8,000 runs and taken in excess of 700 wickets for Yorkshire since making his debut in 2003. He also played 23 Test matches for England between 2009 and 2013.

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "It has taken a little bit of time to sort out, but we're trying to put a squad together that will be available for as much of the season as possible and is within budget.

"We need a balance of youth and experience within the team and I'm delighted Bres has committed the next two years to the club."