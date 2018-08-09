Dinesh Chandimal returns after serving ban for breaching spirit of the game

Ball issues led to problems for Chandimal in the St Lucia Test

Batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been named in Sri Lanka's squad for Tuesday's one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa after serving an international ban for breaching the spirit of the game.

Chandimal, 28, was banned for two Tests and four one-day internationals after refusing to take the field against West Indies following ball-tampering allegations.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha were also banned for their part in the row.

There was a two-hour delay on day three of the St Lucia Test in protest against Chandimal being charged with ball-tampering.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Binura Fernando.