Shillington upbeat despite Ireland facing 'group of death'

Ireland opener Claire Shillington is relishing taking on top sides Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in November's Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

Shillington was named the player of the qualifying tournament as Ireland finished second in the Netherlands last month.

The Women's World Twenty20 will mark the end of an era in Irish women's cricket with both Shillington and fellow veteran Ciara Metcalfe set to retire at the end of the tournament.