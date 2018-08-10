T20 Blast: Ingram leads Glamorgan thrashing of Hampshire

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I reckon that's as far as I've ever seen a six hit' - Ingram hits massive six

Vitality Blast, Sophia Gardens Hampshire 151-8 (20 overs): Roussouw 50, Vince 30; Meschede 3-21, Salter 2-16, Hogan 2-32 Glamorgan 155-2 (15.5 overs): Ingram 71*, Meschede 32, Carlson 31* Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 8 wickets

Glamorgan cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Hampshire, reaching 155-2 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Captain Colin Ingram again led the way, smashing 71 not out off 40 balls.

Struggling Hampshire started at lightning speed through Rilee Roussow (50 off 24) and James Vince (30 off 13).

But Glamorgan restricted them to 151-8 as wickets tumbled, with Andrew Salter claiming 2-16 and Craig Meschede 3-21 in tight spells.

Ingram made short work of the target, thrashing six fours and four sixes, with fine support coming from Meschede (32) and Kiran Carlson (31 not out off 21 balls).

Glamorgan's fifth successive win takes them to third in the T20 South Group with three matches to play.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was our job in the middle overs to lower the run-rate, I was happy with my first over (conceding just two), then they got a bit of momentum but the ball was just holding in the wicket a little so it made it hard for them to strike the ball as they wanted, and nice to pick up some wickets.

"It was nice to see that one (from Roussouw) go in the air and not in the stands, but it was a good fielding effort from us and we took our catches.

"Colin is world-class, it's a pleasure to watch him bat, and at times he makes it look way too easy. But he's hitting the ball really well, and it's great to have him on our side."