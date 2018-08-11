Kia Super League: Loughborough hammer Lancashire; Western Storm v Southern Vipers washed out

Rachael Haynes has scored 194 runs in seven Kia Super League innings for Loughborough

Loughborough Lightning secured their place at Kia Super League finals day with a nine-wicket win against Lancashire Thunder.

England batsman Amy Jones hit an unbeaten 66 as Lightning recorded a fourth home win in four games chasing down 136-7 with 5.3 overs to spare.

Thunder's final hopes were dealt a blow with two games to play.

Meanwhile holders Western Storm saw their match against Southern Vipers at Bristol scuppered by heavy rain.

Loughborough closed to within three points of league leaders Western Storm with the victory, bouncing back from a seven-wicket defeat by Surrey on Thursday.

Jones and Australia opener Rachael Haynes (40 not out) made light work of the target of 137 at the university's Haslegrave Ground, sharing an unbroken stand of 110 for the second wicket.

Amy Satterthwaite (47) earlier top scored for Thunder with Sophie Devine (2-22) the pick of the bowlers.

Lightning have the chance to leapfrog Western Storm at the top and put themselves in contention for an automatic route to the final when the two sides meet at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, just 8.5 overs were possible of Southern Vipers' innings against Storm.

Vipers reached 62-2 after being put in. England opener Tammy Beaumont was dismissed for a first-ball duck while fellow international Danni Wyatt made 27 off 20 balls.

But, after a second lengthy delay for rain, play was abandoned.