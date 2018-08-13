Irish cricket moves to new 'world class' training centre

The new facilities feature 21 practice wickets and a covered fielding area

Ireland's elevation to Test status has led to the creation of a new high performance training centre.

The facility at the National Sports Campus in Dublin features state-of-the-art bowling machines - available in Ireland for the first time.

Cricket Ireland say the new centre will "benefit this and future generations of cricketers across Ireland."

A second phase of development, due for completion by 2020, will include all-weather training wickets.

"The design of this facility has been developed through significant research of the world's best cricket training facilities by our coaches and performance staff," said Ross McCollum, the Chairman of Cricket Ireland.

"Not only does this make the High Performance Centre leading-edge, but its co-location with the Sport Ireland Institute's high performance gyms and testing facilities makes this the envy of cricketing nations around the world.

"The growth of cricket in Ireland at all levels in the last 10 years - and Ireland's elevation to Full Membership of the ICC - has highlighted our sport's deficit in training infrastructure.

"The new centre will provide Ireland-based players with high quality training and preparation, and will service the growing demand of multiple international and provincial teams, male and female, senior and junior - not to mention our national academy - all of whom are currently using club facilities which are already over-stretched accommodating our playing schedule, let alone training needs."

The opening phase of the development also has 21 practice wickets, five of which are artificial surfaces and a grass-covered fielding practice area.

The second phase will add a coaches zone, performance analysis facilities and a clear roof canopy over turf wickets, which will allow players to take part in all-weather training.