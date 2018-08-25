From softball in Staffordshire to hard ball for England: Danielle Wyatt's pathway to success

Danielle Wyatt was part of England's winning team at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup

Staffordshire's Danielle Wyatt is one of the leading cricketers in England, having been part of the side that won the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Her achievements were a source of great pride for the county, which has produced only a handful of international cricketers over the years, the previous one prior to her having been Dominic Cork almost a generation ago.

But the search is now on to find the Wyatts and Corks of the future.

And for the past four years, for young females in Staffordshire and Cheshire, that journey has started in 'Softball Cricket' as, just like all the many dads and lads before them, mums and daughters take their first steps in the game.

Wyatt certainly wishes the softball had been about when she first got started.

"I used to be scared of the cricket ball when I started playing," she said. "I went straight into hard-ball cricket with the boys.

"But I know a lot are now starting with softball. I guess it's what you feel comfortable with.

"Some might be scared of the hard ball when they start playing so you can get used to the skills with the soft ball and don't feel like you're going to break your fingers or hurt your hands.

"I've heard that it's going really well in Staffordshire. People keep messaging me on Twitter saying 'come down and watch'."

Since making her England debut against India in 2010, Stoke-on-Trent-born Wyatt, 27, a right-hand batter and off-spinner, has played in 60 one-day and 83 T20 internationals - and now possesses one of English women's cricket's 18 central contracts.

Her message is that, if anyone ever wants to emulate her achievements, the sooner they get started the better.

"I know a lot of mums are playing softball cricket now, which is great," she said. "And, for kids as young as six, it's a great way to start playing cricket.

"Just go out there and enjoy it, play with a smile on your face and enjoy being around the team.

"That's the best thing about playing cricket. It's a team sport. You're always around people, you have a good laugh and don't take it too seriously."

Staffs' past England players

S F Barnes made his England Test debut in 1901 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and took 189 wickets in 27 Tests, despite spending most of his career as a club rather than county cricketer. Smethwick-born Barnes had short spells with both Warwickshire and Lancashire.

made his England Test debut in 1901 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and took 189 wickets in 27 Tests, despite spending most of his career as a club rather than county cricketer. Smethwick-born Barnes had short spells with both Warwickshire and Lancashire. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint played 22 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1960 and 1979. Wolverhampton-born Heyhoe spent 12 years as England's captain, in which time she never lost a match. She also later served on the board with her local football club Wolves.

played 22 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1960 and 1979. Wolverhampton-born Heyhoe spent 12 years as England's captain, in which time she never lost a match. She also later served on the board with her local football club Wolves. Ken Higgs was born in Kidsgrove, took 71 wickets in 15 Tests for England between 1965 and 1968 during 11 years with Lancashire - including a career-best 63 in a last-wicket stand of 128 with John Snow against the West Indies at The Oval - before joining Leicestershire, who he served as player and coach.

was born in Kidsgrove, took 71 wickets in 15 Tests for England between 1965 and 1968 during 11 years with Lancashire - including a career-best 63 in a last-wicket stand of 128 with John Snow against the West Indies at The Oval - before joining Leicestershire, who he served as player and coach. Bob Taylor was, for so long, Alan Knott's understudy, but he still played 57 Tests for England between February 1971 and March 1984. After two summers playing for Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent-born Taylor spent his whole first-class career with Derbyshire, totalling in 1,649 victims in 639 games.

was, for so long, Alan Knott's understudy, but he still played 57 Tests for England between February 1971 and March 1984. After two summers playing for Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent-born Taylor spent his whole first-class career with Derbyshire, totalling in 1,649 victims in 639 games. David Steele played just eight Tests after the silver-haired grinder from Bradeley's legendary debut at the age of 33 in 1975, when he got lost in the Lord's pavilion on his way to the wicket to hit a half-century against Australia. But the Northants batsman, who later played for Derbyshire and Leicestershire, still made 678 runs at 42.06, better than his overall career average of 32.47.

played just eight Tests after the silver-haired grinder from Bradeley's legendary debut at the age of 33 in 1975, when he got lost in the Lord's pavilion on his way to the wicket to hit a half-century against Australia. But the Northants batsman, who later played for Derbyshire and Leicestershire, still made 678 runs at 42.06, better than his overall career average of 32.47. Dominic Cork played 37 Tests between 1995 and 2002, taking 131 wickets, including a hat-trick against the West Indies at Old Trafford in 1995, and hitting 864 runs. Cork, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, also played in 32 one-day internationals. He also went on to play for Hampshire and Lancashire.

What is Softball Cricket?

Jenny Moore is the club and community development manager with Staffordshire Cricket and brought the project up from its roots about four years ago.

"Seeing a 14-year-old and a 75-year-old playing on the same pitch at the same time really goes to show just how inclusive the sport is," she told BBC Radio Stoke.

"At some other clubs in the area, that typically offer more training sessions, the starting age can drop even lower, to just nine.

"Kids playing and competing with their parents adds to their experience. Then, when the parents feel that they need a break, the kids can carry on, and the parents can say 'I started that'.

"There is no hard ball, no heavy bat and no complicated rules. Everybody and anybody can get involved.

"When it began, there were only four to five teams taking part in all Staffordshire and Cheshire. Now that figure has grown to about 25 teams.

"Since the England and Wales Cricket Board brought the national product in, there is funding available, so the aim is to increase the number of festivals each month that women don't have as far to travel."