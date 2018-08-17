BBC Sport - Grant Elliott: Birmingham Bears captain to retire at end of 2018 season

Bears T20 captain announces retirement

  • From the section Cricket

Birmingham Bears captain Grant Elliott reveals to BBC WM's Bears Podblast that he is to retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.

Elliott, 39, joined the Bears as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling in 2017, bringing an end to his international career with New Zealand, for whom he played in five Tests, 83 one-day internationals and 16 Twenty20 games.

Top videos

Video

Bears T20 captain announces retirement

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

Mourinho 'couldn't be happier' with Pogba

Video

'It was time to grow up' - how Shelvey changed his mindset

Video

Stokes is desperate to play cricket again - Root

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories