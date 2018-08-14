Ben Stokes: England all-rounder added to Test squad after not-guilty verdict

Stokes did play in England's first Test with India at Edgbaston

Ben Stokes will be added to England's squad for the third Test against India after being found not guilty of affray.

The Durham all-rounder, 27, denied the charge, relating to his involvement in a fracas in Bristol in September.

England lead India 2-0 in their five-Test series, with the next match, at Trent Bridge, starting on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it would now be scheduling its own disciplinary process for Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales.

Nottinghamshire's Hales, who is not involved in England's Test series with India, was present with Stokes in Bristol but did not face criminal charges.

Stokes has missed seven of England's past 11 Tests, dating back to the Ashes in Australia last winter.

But he did play in England's first Test with India at Edgbaston this summer, taking 4-40 in the tourists' second innings as the hosts won by 31 runs.

Stokes' lawyer Paul Lunt said Tuesday's not-guilty verdict marked "the end of an 11-month ordeal", adding the player was "keen to get back to cricket being his sole focus".

Ryan Ali, who was knocked unconscious in the brawl, was also found not guilty of affray.

The fight happened several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies at the County Ground.

An ECB statement read: "Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

"Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the board to fully consider."

England squad for third Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.