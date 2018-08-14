Kia Super League: Surrey Stars beat Southern Vipers in race for finals day

As well as hitting 46 off 33 deliveries, Natalie Sciver took 4-32 with the ball for Surrey Stars

Surrey Stars kept up their charge to win a place at Kia Super League finals day as they defeated struggling former winners Southern Vipers in Hove.

Vipers captain Suzie Bates hit 82 as they made 147-9 from their 20 overs.

But in a tense finale, which saw England's Natalie Sciver run out by Bates for 46 in the penultimate over, Marizanne Kapp's six saw the Stars to 148-6 for a four-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, rivals Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds by nine runs.

The Diamonds, who had thrashed Surrey by nine wickets on Monday, fell short of their 155-run target in the Roses match at Blackpool after India all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur hit 74 off 44 balls in Lancashire's 154-9.

Despite Katherine Brunt's unbeaten 44, the Diamonds could only muster 145-8, and Lancashire's win kept them in contention to finish third and claim the last finals day spot.

They trail Surrey by three points, with leaders Western Storm and second-placed Loughborough Lightning already through to finals day on 27 August.

In the final round of games, which take place on Saturday, Surrey take on Western Storm while Lancashire travel to face Southern Vipers.