BBC Sport - Alex Wakely: Northants captain on 'brutal' summer and family life

'It’s been brutal - the toughest year I’ve had'

  • From the section Cricket

Northants captain Alex Wakely tells BBC Look East about a 'brutal' summer on the pitch and the importance of family life in helping him cope.

The county side have won only five of their 28 matches in all competitions this season, and are bottom of Championship Division Two, with coach David Ripley also acknowledging it has been a tough campaign.

Wakely's wife Tash competes professionally in dressage and says it helps that they are both familiar with the highs and lows of top-level sport.

Top videos

Video

'It’s been brutal - the toughest year I’ve had'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why anyone can take up table tennis

Video

'Pretty cool' to be in Ryder Cup contention - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Audio

Botham, Gooch, Flintoff... and now Ollie Pope occupies the Lord's 'big boy chair'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dramatic, colourful and full of records: Daley's European Championships review

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories