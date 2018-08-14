Northants captain Alex Wakely tells BBC Look East about a 'brutal' summer on the pitch and the importance of family life in helping him cope.

The county side have won only five of their 28 matches in all competitions this season, and are bottom of Championship Division Two, with coach David Ripley also acknowledging it has been a tough campaign.

Wakely's wife Tash competes professionally in dressage and says it helps that they are both familiar with the highs and lows of top-level sport.