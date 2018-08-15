Gary Stead: New Zealand appoint new head coach on two-year deal

Gary Stead played his five tests for New Zealand in 1999

Former New Zealand batsman Gary Stead has been named as the team's new head coach, signing a two-year contract.

The former Canterbury coach, 46, replaces Mike Hesson, who resigned in June after six years in charge.

Stead will begin his role in September, before the one-day international and Twenty20 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be part of that, and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"It's a matter of helping maintain New Zealand's strong form on the international scene, but also respecting what's happened over the past four or five years by continuing to push for improvement.

"This is a well-established and high-performing Black Caps side with an excellent captain in Kane Williamson, and a real desire to win series and titles."

Stead played in five Test matches - all in 1999 - and has since steered New Zealand's women's team to the World Cup final, and Canterbury to domestic titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017.