Robert Croft: Head coach hopeful on Glamorgan's T20 chances

Glamorgan were dismissed for 88 in their T20 Blast defeat at Sussex

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft says the pressure is not only on his team in the closing stages of the T20 Blast.

A 98-run defeat at Hove means Sussex could overtake them by beating Gloucestershire on Thursday.

"If we beat Surrey, it would need Sussex to win their games to go through so there's still a lot of pressure on them," said Croft.

Glamorgan have one remaining group game, at home to Surrey on Friday, as they bid to reach the knock-out stage.

After winning five games in a row, Glamorgan have lost on trips to Taunton and Hove, meaning their fate is now dependent on other results.

They have 15 points, which would have been enough to qualify in 2017.

They can go through to the quarter-finals by beating Surrey, if Sussex lose one of their two remaining games, or Kent lose both theirs.

Tymal Mills claimed three wickets as Sussex beat Glamorgan by 98 runs

Croft says they will consider changing tactics or personnel for the final group match, after conceding 186 runs at Hove and being bowled out for just 88.

"There's potential, there've been certain segments of the game that have hit us quite hard in recent matches. Should we use a different tactic, is the personnel right to perform that?" he said

"Colin (Ingram, captain) and I will reflect on that. It's important all we focus on is beating Surrey.

"This competition goes from highs to lows very quickly. Look at sides like Hampshire, Essex, Middlesex who've hardly put a win together, but you look at their teams on paper and there's some very good players."

Former Glamorgam captain Mark Wallace believes the county's batsmen need to cash in more when they are set at the wicket.

"It's about getting people in and getting bigger scores, (against Sussex) they had a couple who got in and couldn't go on," said Wallace, who has watched most of the tournament as a BBC Sport Wales commentator.

"Now they need Sussex to do them some favours, to keep on this form when they go to play Gloucestershire and help Glamorgan out.

"It is difficult (to forget bad performances), there'll be some guys really hurting because they're a much better side than that performance.

"But they'll have no problem making sure they're up for the game on Friday."

Somerset and Gloucestershire will be joined by two from Kent, Glamorgan, Sussex and Surrey in going through from the South Group.