Matt Lamb: Warwickshire batsman signs new two-year deal with Bears

Matt Lamb has hit 482 runs in his 11 Championship appearances for the Bears, as well as taking three wickets

Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb has signed a new two-year deal with the Bears, tying him to Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Since making his debut in 2016, Lamb has made 11 Championship appearances.

Three have come in 2018, capped by a career-best, match-turning 79 in the early season win over Derbyshire.

"It's always pleasing to see players who have come through the club's pathway step up to play a full part," said sport director Ashley Giles.

"Matt works very hard at both elements of his game. He has the potential to play a major role for Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears for many years to come."

Along with Ed Pollock and Josh Poysden, Lamb is one of three Bears players who came through the ranks at Birmingham Premier League club Barnt Green.

"I've played several Championship games and had a taste of the One-Day Cup," said Lamb.

"But I'm ambitious and want to take my game across all three formats and make major contributions. I just need to keep working hard and taking every opportunity that I can."

Ian Bell's XI v Elliot Daly's XI

England internationals from cricket and rugby - notably Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Elliot Daly and Joe Launchbury - were in opposition when the Bears met Wasps

The Bears' slim hopes of making this year's T20 Blast quarter-finals will be decided this week in their final two North Group matches, at home to Lancashire and Worcestershire.

They warmed up with a charity game involving players from rugby union neighbours Wasps in the memory of former Warwickshire player and coach Neal Abberley.

A team captained by Ian Bell beat a team captained by England rugby winger Elliot Daly by six runs in a T20 match at Knowle and Dorridge, which raised £1,600 for Warwickshire CCC's Player Pathway and Zoe's Place, a local charity supported by Wasps.

"It's great to establish a partnership between the Bears and Wasps, and to use the opportunity to raise funds in Neal's memory," said Bell.

"Wasps have some serious cricketers in the squad. Elliot, in particular, is a former Surrey county age-group player. He showed good form with the ball."

Daly added: "It was great for us as rugby players to experience playing alongside professional cricketers. To have the chance to be on the pitch alongside legends of the game like Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott was fantastic."