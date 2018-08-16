Josh Poysden: Yorkshire sign Warwickshire leg-spinner on three-year deal

Josh Poysden has taken 27 wickets from 12 first-class matches

Yorkshire have signed Warwickshire leg-spinner Josh Poysden on a three-year deal, which will run from 2019.

The 27-year-old, who had a one-match loan spell with the White Rose county in July, will spend the rest of this season on loan at Headingley.

Poysden said: "I'm delighted. It is massively exciting to join Yorkshire.

"When I came in, the lads were all really welcoming. It was brilliant playing with players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson."

Meanwhile, director of cricket Martyn Moxon said they were "in negotiations" with England spinner Adil Rashid about the 2019 season.

Rashid opted not to play first-class cricket in 2018 to focus on the limited-overs game, but was then selected for England's Test wins over India at Edgbaston and Lord's earlier this month.