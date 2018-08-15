Kraigg Brathwaite: Notts sign West Indies batsman for rest of Championship season

Kraigg Brathwaite made 229 runs against England at Headingley in August 2017 but was still not man of the match

Nottinghamshire have signed West Indies Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite for the rest of the County Championship season.

The 25-year-old replaces Quinton de Kock and is scheduled to play five matches, starting on Sunday against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

He is also set to face Surrey at The Oval before consecutive home games against Yorkshire, Essex and Somerset.

Brathwaite played two matches for Yorkshire last summer, following the end of the West Indies tour.

He made just 40 runs in four innings, but is better remembered for knocks of 134 and 95 which, allied to two centuries from Shai Hope, helped the tourists win the second Test at Headingley.

Batsman De Kock was due to play four Championship games for the East Midlands county, but was withdrawn by Cricket South Africa earlier this month.

"I'm excited about getting going at this great club," said Brathwaite. "Hopefully I can help the side push for the Championship title in the run-in.

"Being able to call Trent Bridge home for a few weeks will be a great feeling."

Early season leaders Notts are third in the Division One table, 43 points behind table-topping Surrey, who host Lancashire this weekend.

Brathwaite has scored 3,263 runs in Tests, at an average of 37.94, with a career-best of 212 against Bangladesh.