Scott Borthwick: Surrey's England all-rounder suffers broken wrist in training

Five of Scott Borthwick's wickets this season have come in one-day cricket

Surrey's England all-rounder Scott Borthwick has been sidelined by a broken wrist suffered in training.

The 28-year-old ex-Durham player suffered the injury prior to the T20 Blast win over Hampshire on Wednesday.

He has played in four of Surrey's T20 group games and four One-Day Cup ties - but he has been an ever present for the leaders in the County Championship.

Borthwick will miss Surrey's next game, the day-night visit of Lancashire to The Oval, starting this Sunday.

With six Championship games left to play, and Surrey 34 points clear at the top and on course for a first title since 2002, Borthwick is keen to miss as few of them as possible.

"I'm absolutely gutted to be out injured," he said. "I'll be supporting the boys as much as I can off the field and working with the physio to try and get back as soon as possible"

Borthwick, who played two one-day internationals for England in 2011, then won his only Test cap against Australia in January 2014, has made 619 first-class runs this season and taken two wickets.