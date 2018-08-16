Ben Stokes included in England squad 'for his own wellbeing', says Trevor Bayliss

Stokes, left, has not been available for 7 of England's last 11 Tests

Head coach Trevor Bayliss says the decision to include Ben Stokes in the England squad for the third Test against India on Saturday was taken for the all-rounder's "wellbeing".

However, Bayliss said he would take time before deciding whether the 27-year-old would play at Trent Bridge.

Stokes was involved in a fracas in Bristol last September but was found not guilty of affray on Tuesday.

"I'm happy for Ben and glad it's all over," Bayliss said.

"It's good to have him back around the squad."

On Thursday, former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed surprise that Stokes had not taken a break from the game following Tuesday's verdict.

However, Bayliss said "a collective decision" had been taken to reintroduce Stokes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Stokes should be able to play cricket - Vaughan

"Myself, the management, the captain, [stand-in director of England cricket] Andy Flower, the board - everyone had a bit of a say and basically thought for his wellbeing it was good to get him back around the cricket."

Bayliss said he would assess Stokes before deciding whether the Durham player would play in the third Test.

"We'll see how he is mentally as well as physically. He's not played for a couple of weeks. It's a difficult decision whoever misses out, whether it's Ben or anyone else.

"It's a good position to be in," added the Australian. "It's a position we've been trying to get into for a while. Whether he plays or not, we've got some guys in good form in the team."

Bayliss also confirmed that Stokes had apologised to his team-mates and said he would encourage the all-rounder to make a public apology.

'We've done a lot of work with team culture'

Bayliss, who has been England's head coach since 2015, said the Stokes case - combined with disciplinary issues during England's tour of Australia last winter - had prompted the team to reflect on its behaviour.

"Since the incident we've done a lot of work with team culture and that's ongoing- changes with curfews and that type of thing," he said.

"We had an incident we'd rather have not happened and we've thought we needed to do something different.

"There were a couple of small indiscretions in Australia after that incident and I think the players have finally woken up. They've learned their lesson and the way they go about their profession has been top class."