Smriti Mandhana: Western Storm's top run scorer to miss KSL Finals Day

Smriti Mandhana is the only player to have scored a century in the KSL this season, hitting 102 off 61 balls against Lancashire Thunder

Western Storm opener Smriti Mandhana will miss the Kia Super League Finals Day because of international commitments with India.

Mandhana, 22, who is the leading scorer in the competition with 416 runs from eight innings, will instead attend a national team training camp.

Trophy holders Storm are second in the KSL table and set to qualify for Finals Day on Monday 27 August.

"I hope Western Storm can defend their title at Hove." Mandhana said.

"They've been a very welcoming team and it's been a great experience.

"It's been fantastic to play for Western Storm and I've really enjoyed my time here."

Mandhana has played two Tests, 41 one-dayers and 42 T20 internationals for India.