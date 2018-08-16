Jordan Clark: Lancashire all-rounder to join Surrey next season
- From the section Cricket
Lancashire all-rounder Jordan Clark will join fellow Division One side Surrey on a three-year contract at the end of the 2018 season.
The 27-year-old has taken 150 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in all formats since making his debut for the Old Trafford club in 2010.
Clark said: "I have loved my time playing for Lancashire.
"It's a very special club and it's been an honour to represent the Red Rose for the last eight years."