Ireland and Afghanistan to renew rivalry in six-match T20 and ODI series

Afghanistan and Ireland will meet in three T20s and three ODIs

Ireland and Afghanistan will renew their long-standing rivalry in their forthcoming six-match series comprising three Twenty20 games and three ODIs.

"Ireland and Afghanistan have had some great encounters in recent years and I expect this series to be no different," said Ireland head coach Graham Ford.

"We have played four one-day internationals in the last 12 months with the results being two-apiece.

"I am pleased with the progress we are making but there is much more to do."

"I expect our lads to have a little extra added incentive given the last clash was the effective World Cup Qualifier final which we did not play to our best on the day.

"While that is behind us now, we will be looking to bounce back and show what we can do in front of the home fans," added Ford.

The sides begin a three-match T20 series at Bready on 20 August, before a three-match one-day series at Stormont in Belfast starts on 27 August.

"This season has been an important one for Irish cricket - the Pakistan Test, the India T20Is and even the Ireland Wolves series against Bangladesh A have thrown up a variety of challenges, and allowed us to experiment with selections and tactics.

"We'll continue to refine these over the Afghan series, keeping in mind that this is a gradual process building up towards the World T20 Qualifier tournament in 2019," continued the Ireland coach.

Ireland v Afghanistan T20 & ODI schedule

Phil Simmons, the Trinidad-born former head coach of Ireland and current head coach of Afghanistan, believes the series will be tightly fought.

"There have been some terrific tussles between the sides over the past decade and I expect the upcoming matches to be no different.

"We have enjoyed great success in the T20 format in recent years and have climbed above Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to eighth in the current ICC rankings.

"Rashid Khan is the number one ranked T20I bowler and Mohammed Nabi the number one all-rounder, while Mujeeb has been a revelation since coming into the side a year ago."

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by five wickets in March in a winner-takes-all Super Sixes game for a place at the World Cup.

Since then the two sides have played their inaugural Tests and are set to meet for the first time in the five-day arena in February next year.

"The six matches include three ODIs and will give the squad vital exposure to UK conditions ahead of next year's World Cup and forms a crucial part of our preparations," said Simmons.

"It's fantastic for me to be bringing a side back to Ireland where I enjoyed so much success over a long period of time.

"Both countries have been on a similar path gaining Full Membership and we are looking to take our game to the next level.