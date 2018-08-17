Rashid Khan: Sussex Sharks T20 leg-spinner recalled by Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has taken 17 wickets in 11 T20 games for Sussex, with a best of 3-9 against Glamorgan

Sussex will be without overseas Twenty20 signing Rashid Khan for their final South Group match against Middlesex on Friday.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner has been recalled by Afghanistan to join their national team squad for a T20 series against Ireland, beginning on Monday.

Sussex are fourth in the South Group ahead of Friday's game, but Rashid will not play for them again this term.

A win over Middlesex would ensure a spot in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie told BBC Sussex: "He has been wonderful - a breath of fresh air.

"The lads love him and he loves playing for Sussex. His performances have been top-notch and he's welcome back anytime he wants."

Analysis - Rashid 'a magnet' off the field

Rashid Khan has very been popular with fans during his time with Sussex

BBC Sussex cricket reporter Adrian Harms

Rashid Khan has made a huge impact at Hove both on and off the field.

Taking 17 wickets at an average of 14.35 tells its own story, plus he has been a key figure in helping Sussex towards the verge of qualification for the T20 Blast quarter-finals for the first time since 2015.

However off the field he has been a magnet, attracting Afghanistan cricket followers to Hove in their droves, creating a wonderful atmosphere.

In return, Rashid has signed countless autographs, posed for limitless selfies, and has been a credit to both himself and the club.