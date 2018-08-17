England v India: Ben Stokes to return for third Test, Sam Curran misses out

Media playback is not supported on this device Stokes is 'desperate' to play cricket again - Root

England v India, third Specsavers Test Venue: Trent Bridge Date: 18-22 August Time: 11:00 BST

Ben Stokes will make his England return in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge on Saturday - four days after being found not guilty of affray.

All-rounder Stokes, 27, missed the second Test at Lord's while he was on trial for his involvement in a fracas in Bristol in September.

After being cleared on Tuesday, he replaces Sam Curran in the team.

"He is desperate to get out there and wants to put in performances," said captain Joe Root.

"I have known Ben from being really quite young and I feel very confident he will be able to go out and put in a performance."

Curran, 20, was named man of the match after the first Test at Edgbaston, having taken five wickets and scored 87 runs in just his second Test.

Root said the decision to drop the Surrey all-rounder for Stokes was one of the "most difficult" he has made as captain.

"What Sam has done so far has been nothing short of high class," Root said.

England lead the five-match series 2-0 and will seal victory with a win at Trent Bridge.

England team

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson