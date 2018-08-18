Sean Ervine: Derbyshire sign Hampshire all-rounder on loan
Veteran Hampshire all-rounder Sean Ervine has joined Derbyshire on an initial 28-day loan.
He will be available for Derbyshire's six remaining Championship fixtures, starting against Sussex on Sunday.
Ervine, 35, played five Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe before ending his international career in 2004.
His most recent first-class appearance for Division One side Hampshire came in June.
Ervine said: "I'm excited and grateful to get the opportunity to play some regular first-class cricket at Derbyshire.
"The aim now is to be as competitive as possible in the final run of games and see where that can take us."