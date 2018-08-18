BBC Sport - England v India: Ben Stokes receives mixed reception on return at Trent Bridge
Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket
- From the section Cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes receives a mixed reception at Trent Bridge on his return to cricket in the third Test against India after being found not guilty of affray.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - third Test, day one - in-play clips, radio & text
READ MORE: Cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray
WATCH MORE: 'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'
Available to UK users only.