BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad is halted by a bug flying into his mouth mid-run up
'He might have swallowed a fly!' Broad battles the bugs
- From the section Cricket
England's Stuart Broad is stopped in his tracks by a bug flying into his mouth during the evening session on day one of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - third Test, day one - in-play clips, radio & text
WATCH MORE: 'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip
Available to UK users only.