Club cricket results in NI

Robinson Services Premier League
CSNI V CIYMS
CSNI 195-8 A Wright 45, J Kennedy 21
CIYMS 196-6 M McGillivray 64 no
CIYMS won by four wickets
Instonians v Carrickfergus
Instonians 281-6 S Getkate 76
Carrickfergus 141 M Gilmore 50, D Poulton 49
Instonians won by 140 runs
Armagh v North Down - postponed
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Ardmore v Fox Lodge
Fox Lodge 266-9 Cebo Tshiki 120; A Ghumann 3-33, G Neely 2-25
Ardmore D/L target of 200 from 30 overs - 202-8 (26.5 overs)
Ardmore won by two wickets
Coleraine v Eglinton
Coleraine 150-6 (30 overs) G Hume 39 no
RSP match abandoned
Donemana v Strabane - postponed
All Ireland Twenty/20
Waringstown took the first step towards the All Ireland double when they defeated Clontarf in the Twenty/20 final. They now face Merrion in the Senior Cup final on 1 September.
Semi-finals
Waringstown defeated Brigade 3/2 after bowl out
Clontarf v Cork County - 10 overs
Clontarf 93-3 B Coghlan 55 no
Cork County 77-6
Clontarf won by 16 runs
Final
Waringstown v Clontarf - 15 overs
Waringstown 134-0 J Hall 66, A Dennison 61
Clontarf 73-5 B Coghlan 38
RSP Waringstown won by D/Lewis