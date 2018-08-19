County Championship: Ricardo Vasconcelos ton gives Northamptonshire solid start against Middlesex

South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos shared four 50-plus stands in making his first century for Northants

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Wantage Road (day one): Northamptonshire 332-8: Vasconcelos 140, Levi 41; Harris 5-81 Middlesex: Yet to bat Northamptonshire (3 pts) lead Middlesex (2 pts) by 332 runs Scorecard

Ricardo Vasconcelos equalled his career-best first-class score of 140 before Northants were pegged back by Middlesex on day one at Wantage Road.

Vasconcelos shared stands of 77 with Richard Levi (41) and 63 with Steven Crook (31) to put the hosts on top.

But having claimed both openers, James Harris (5-81) returned after tea to remove Rory Kleinveldt and Nathan Buck in successive balls.

The hosts, who lie second-bottom of Division Two, reached stumps at 332-8.