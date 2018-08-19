Andrew Strauss beats Ben Stokes & Alastair Cook in Trent Bridge slip catch vote

Andrew Strauss' effort in 2005 polled 44% of the vote

Alastair Cook asked for it and we obliged.

After the ex-England captain's incredible catch at first slip on Saturday, Cook was asked by Test Match Special's Henry Moeran how it ranked in comparison to other spectacular Trent Bridge slip catches by Ben Stokes and Andrew Strauss.

Cook's response? "Do a vote on your website."

So we did.

Unfortunately for Alastair, the result went against him because after thousands of votes were cast, Andrew Strauss' leaping 'Superman' effort to dismiss Adam Gilchrist in the 2005 Ashes came out top.

Second place went to Ben Stokes for his incredible diving catch at fifth slip to send Australia's Adam Voges packing on the same ground 10 years later.

In third, with 23% of the vote, was Cook for his instinctive snaffle of Ajinkya Rahane on day one of the third Test against India.