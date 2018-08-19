County Championship: Will Rhodes ton helps Warwickshire dominate Gloucestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one):
|Gloucestershire 127: Dent 35; Wright 5-32
|Warwickshire 170-2: Rhodes 101, Sibley 65
|Warwickshire (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 43 runs
A third century of the season for Will Rhodes helped Warwickshire to a 43-run lead over Gloucestershire on day one.
Rhodes (101 not out) put on 161 for the first wicket with Dominic Sibley (65) as the hosts closed on 170-2.
Earlier, the visitors were dismissed for 127 with Chris Wright taking 5-32, including two wickets in three balls.
Keith Barker (2-22) and Jeetan Patel (2-28) took two wickets each, while Chris Dent (35) was one of only five players to reach double figures.