County Championship: Will Rhodes ton helps Warwickshire dominate Gloucestershire

Warwickshire opener Will Rhodes has three centuries and two half-centuries this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): Gloucestershire 127: Dent 35; Wright 5-32 Warwickshire 170-2: Rhodes 101, Sibley 65 Warwickshire (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 43 runs Scorecard

A third century of the season for Will Rhodes helped Warwickshire to a 43-run lead over Gloucestershire on day one.

Rhodes (101 not out) put on 161 for the first wicket with Dominic Sibley (65) as the hosts closed on 170-2.

Earlier, the visitors were dismissed for 127 with Chris Wright taking 5-32, including two wickets in three balls.

Keith Barker (2-22) and Jeetan Patel (2-28) took two wickets each, while Chris Dent (35) was one of only five players to reach double figures.