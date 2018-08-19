County Championship: Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott frustrate Notts

Hampshire's Liam Dawson had only scored 101 runs in seven previous Championship innings this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 277: Vince 74, Dawson 72; Carter 3-34, Mullaney 3-43 Nottinghamshire: 39-4: Edwards 3-9 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (3 pts) by 238 runs Scorecard

Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott rescued Hampshire from a difficult position on day one against Nottinghamshire.

The hosts were 57-1 at lunch but Steven Mullaney (3-43) took three wickets in five balls, and off-spinner Matt Carter (3-34) got rid of James Vince for 74.

Dawson (72) and Abbott (60 not out) shared a stand of 133 to help Hampshire from 137-7 to 277 all out.

Notts then slumped to 39-4, 238 behind, as West Indies international Kraigg Brathwaite made only five on his debut.

Brathwaite was one of three victims for his compatriot Fidel Edwards (3-9), while Gareth Berg got rid of Chris Nash for one.

Hampshire, who were put into bat after an uncontested toss, made steady progress in the morning session which was delayed by 45 minutes because of persistent drizzle.

But from 58-1 just after lunch, Hampshire slipped to 62-4 as Mullaney bowled Jimmy Adams (22), along with Sam Northeast and Tom Alsop, both for second-ball ducks, in the space of five deliveries.

Vince, who added a third half-century of the season to go with his two centuries, had held the innings together, but when he was caught at the second attempt at second slip by Mullaney off Matt Carter, the hosts looked in danger of failing to get a batting bonus point.

Dawson and Abbott frustrated Notts for much of the rest of the afternoon, but Carter got rid of Dawson, followed by Dale Steyn for a four-ball duck, before the run out of Edwards saw Hampshire dismissed for 277.