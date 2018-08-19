County Championship: Marcus Trescothick hits 96 as Somerset shade battling Essex

Marcus Trescothick scored his second County Championship half-century of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day one): Somerset 308-7: Trescothick 95, Abell 70; Siddle 3-71 Essex: Yet to bat Somerset (3 pts) lead Essex (2 pts) by 308 runs Scorecard

Marcus Trescothick hit 95 as Somerset frustrated the Essex attack on day one of their County Championship clash at Taunton.

The former England opener was denied a second Championship ton of the season when he was caught off Australian international Peter Siddle (3-71).

He shared a fourth-wicket stand of 77 with skipper Tom Abell (70) who then added 64 with Steve Davies (45).

Lewis Gregory was unbeaten on 42 as the hosts reached 308-7 by stumps.

As red-ball cricket returned after a four-week break, Somerset resumed as the closest challengers to Division One leaders Surrey, but an imposing 39 points adrift, with the reigning champions Essex in fourth.

It had been a relatively lean season for Trescothick, in his 26th season at Taunton, but after a watchful start found his fluency, hitting 16 boundaries before Siddle struck the only blow of the afternoon session.

Abell - with his fifth first-class 50 of the season - and Davies again looked to take the game away from Essex after tea, but the skipper was denied his first ton of the season when he was snared by wicketkeeper Adam Wheater's sharp catch off Ravi Bopara.

The Essex attack had to work hard for any breakthroughs, but maintained the pressure and pegged the hosts back late on, with Jamie Porter bowling Davies and Siddle removing England spinner Dom Bess.