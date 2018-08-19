Paul Horton: Leicestershire captain extends contract until 2020

Paul Horton has scored three centuries for Leicestershire, including one against Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in May

Leicestershire captain Paul Horton has signed a two-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 35-year-old Australian opener has scored over 2,250 runs in all competitions since joining the Foxes ahead of the 2016 campaign.

"Paul has been a key performer in both red and white-ball cricket," head coach Paul Nixon told the club website.

"His performances have been solid and he is a top-class leader."