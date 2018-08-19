Club cricket results in NI
Cricket
All Ireland Twenty/20
Waringstown defeated reigning champions Clontarf to win a rain-hit Irish Twenty/20 final and claim their sixth trophy of the season.
Waringstown v Clontarf
Waringstown 134-0 J Hall 66 no, A Dennison 61 no (15 overs)
Clontarf 73-5, B Coghlan 38 no (15 overs)
Waringstown win by 7 runs
Robinson Services Premier League
An undefeated 136 from 60 balls from Michael Gilmour paved the way for Carrickfergus' convincing 171 run victory over Armagh in the Robinson Services Premier League.
Carrick now move up to joint third in the table with Instonians on 24 points (both played 12) while title favourites CIYMS head the table with 36 points from ten. Waringstown are in second on 28 and also have four to play.
Armagh v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 276 for two M Gilmour 136 no, J Burton 103
Armagh 105
Carrickfergus won by 171 runs
CSNI v Waringstown - Postponed