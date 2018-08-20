This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 258. Posted by Paul Suttonon 20 Aug 2018 17:29
I suppose with the Stokes & Curran situation & the way this test is going the Indians might call it Karma, maybe quite a few English people might say it as well & they would have a point I suppose, but England haven't helped themselves in many ways, I heard on TMS just before tea that England have dropped 14 catches, 14! SHOCKING, Root's decision to bowl hasn't helped either but that's 50/50.
Comment number 257. Posted by thehartfactoron 20 Aug 2018 17:18
England were smug, as I predicted, and received a lot of stick for my comments. Not so smug now are you. England did not concentrate or make a professional effort. India will win because England decided they could not lose. It is that simple. Arrogance.
To prove me wrong England have to bring back G Boycott, play as an opener all day and not score many runs until he wore the bowlers down.
Comment number 256. Posted by kevinon 20 Aug 2018 16:05
@253....batted very well with added pressure of being 2-0 down in series. India should declare now as even with 300 lead our openers and early middleorder are so out of form plus no Bairstow now with bad finger injury. Roll over four wickets before close then over by lunch tomorrow. Then will selectors bring in Burns ?. No. They bring Vince and Ballance back !!!!
Comment number 255. Posted by JDHon 20 Aug 2018 15:34
@251. Dr_John - I don't think any of the middle to lower order are able to adjust to being 100-4 nearly every match, to be perfectly honest.
Comment number 254. Posted by JDHon 20 Aug 2018 15:29
@249. someperspective - I agree, there definitely should've been a public statement condemning the behaviour although I do believe the team were read the riot act in Australia after a couple of other incidents there. But a public statement would've set the tone.
Comment number 253. Posted by Yuvon 20 Aug 2018 15:21
The run machine- Kohli does it again against England’s bowling in England. Great players can score anywhere in the world and King Kohli proves again why he is the best in modern cricket.
Comment number 252. Posted by someperspectiveon 20 Aug 2018 14:52
@250 -Martyn - Not true. Immediately after the ‘offence’ he was selected. He was included in the Ashes squad to tour Australia, indeed as Vice Captain. It was only after damning video evidence was released that he was “not selected” (ie stood down and was never actually suspended). Consistent with English values, he was selected days after being charged with a crime. Nice!! Check your facts
Comment number 251. Posted by Dr_Johnon 20 Aug 2018 14:52
235 JDH "the match situation England find themselves in when he comes into bat, more often than not they are 100-4."
The problem is that he doesn't appear able to adjust to coming in at 100-4, however that is not the issue.
Had there been no 2nd test, he deserved to stay in the team, but he missed the Lords test, and in his absence, Woakes and Curren performed well enough to stay in.
Comment number 250. Posted by Martynon 20 Aug 2018 14:23
@246 someperspective
I will try to explain it for you, immediately after the incident Stokes was omitted from the team and remained out of the team for the whole Australia tour only returning to the team after being charged, so you are so funny as he was actually not allowed to play before being charged but allowed to play after being charged, you really do have to stop making it up.
Comment number 249. Posted by someperspectiveon 20 Aug 2018 14:22
@jdh - you are probably correct. But sending a message about standards would have been a good thing for the team, England and for cricket overall. And a message to Stokes every other player that the behaviour on video for all the world to see Is definitely not ok. Where was the announcement from the ECB totally denouncing this behaviour? I can’t recall it And Sam Curran is a pretty good sub.
Comment number 248. Posted by JDHon 20 Aug 2018 14:06
@246. someperspective - I am an Englishman, and as much as I think England would be a poorer side without Stokes I feel he shouldv'e been dropped until the court case, the independent inquiry by the ECB and any subsequent ban was over. He has not been the same player with this hanging over him. However it's not the main cause of the batting collapses as some people seem to think.
Comment number 247. Posted by JDHon 20 Aug 2018 13:59
@243. someperspective - "Too good not to pick" You could probably say that about the openers as well at the moment, certainly Cook and Jennings have had so many chances but continue to fail. How many more chances? Cook has been brilliant, but he has been found out. He is a walking wicket for Sharma and Ashwin. Jennings footwork is non-existent and also a walking wicket, doesn't look test level
Comment number 246. Posted by someperspectiveon 20 Aug 2018 13:59
@ 244 - Martyn - he played in the first test of this series!!!!!!!! Still charged and before his trial. What am I making up? Hilarious!!! You English are so funny. You believe what you want. He has been playing for England since February in ODIs and Tests. You are the one making it up. So so so funny. As I said - no values and no standards,
Comment number 245. Posted by Ignorance will not stop me proffering an opinionon 20 Aug 2018 13:41
Either we want the best players to play for England, regardless of their flaws away from the field - KP, Stokes, etc. - or we want whiter-than-white role models who have never said 'boo' to a goose and are in bed (their OWN bed, either alone or with their lawfully-wedded spouse, as applicable) before 10pm even when not playing.
If ECB was better at man management, the choice would be easier...
Comment number 244. Posted by Martynon 20 Aug 2018 13:37
@243
England didn't pick him until after he was charged, you can't just make it up.
Comment number 243. Posted by someperspectiveon 20 Aug 2018 13:34
@241 - the standard of behaviour you walk past is the standard of behaviour you accept. England continued to select Stokes after the incident. He was only suspended when criminal charges were laid. Even then he was selected after a period of time. And then selected immediately post the incredulous not-guilty verdict. Direct and indirect message from the ECB? Well Stokes is too good not to pick
Comment number 242. Posted by Martynon 20 Aug 2018 13:29
@238
Prefer to leave the gloves with Bairstow and he's not a number 3, sadly too late for Ali and Morgan, Roy and Hales are not good enough other than that I couldn't agree more.
Comment number 241. Posted by Martynon 20 Aug 2018 13:21
240. someperspective
Would that have applied to Botham as well?
