County Championship: Durham set for third Championship win

Glamorgan wicket-keeper Chris Cooke concentrates after his side failed to take a single wicket on day one against Durham after being bowled out for 154

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 154 & 79-7 Steel 2-7, Rushworth 2-9, McCarthy 2-11 Durham 295 (73.2 overs): Patel 95*, Lees 69; Smith 5-87 Glamorgan 3 pts, Durham 5 pts Scorecard

Durham are set for a third Championship win of 2018 as Glamorgan crashed to 79-7 in their second innings.

The home side collapsed again in the evening gloom against Chris Rushworth (2-9) and Matt Salisbury (2-11).

Earlier Indian all-rounder Axar Patel made a hard-hit 95 not out off 99 balls on debut, marshalling the tail to steer Durham to 295 all out.

Alex Lees made 69 on his first appearance, before Ruaidhri Smith claimed a career-best 5-87.

A first-innings lead of 141 seemed to demoralise Glamorgan, with occasional spinner Cameron Steel claiming two wickets as the light deteriorated before rain denied Durham the chance to wrap up a two-day victory.