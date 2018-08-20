County Championship: Leicestershire bowlers secure first-innings lead v Kent
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two):
|Leicestershire 220 & 126-5: Dearden 61*
|Kent 195: Denly 62; Abbas 6-48, Raine 4-62
|Leicestershire (4 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 151 runs
|Scorecard
Leicestershire lost wickets late on day two after Mohammad Abbas had earned a first-innings lead against Kent at Grace Road.
The Pakistan paceman took 6-48, his best return of the season, as Kent conceded a deficit of 25.
Ben Raine took the other four Kent wickets, while Joe Denly's 62 was the top score in a total of 195.
The home side slipped from 82-1 to end 126-5 after a final session affected by delays for rain and bad light.
Mark Cosgrove fell without scoring immediately after one of the interruptions while Ned Eckersley also made a duck.
Leicestershire's hopes of building on a 151-run advantage on day three rest with opener Harry Dearden (61 not out).