County Championship: Leicestershire bowlers secure first-innings lead v Kent

Leicestershire bowler Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Abbas has taken 28 Championship wickets at an average of 19.14 for Leicestershire in 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two):
Leicestershire 220 & 126-5: Dearden 61*
Kent 195: Denly 62; Abbas 6-48, Raine 4-62
Leicestershire (4 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 151 runs
Leicestershire lost wickets late on day two after Mohammad Abbas had earned a first-innings lead against Kent at Grace Road.

The Pakistan paceman took 6-48, his best return of the season, as Kent conceded a deficit of 25.

Ben Raine took the other four Kent wickets, while Joe Denly's 62 was the top score in a total of 195.

The home side slipped from 82-1 to end 126-5 after a final session affected by delays for rain and bad light.

Mark Cosgrove fell without scoring immediately after one of the interruptions while Ned Eckersley also made a duck.

Leicestershire's hopes of building on a 151-run advantage on day three rest with opener Harry Dearden (61 not out).

