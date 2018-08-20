County Championship: Leicestershire bowlers secure first-innings lead v Kent

Mohammad Abbas has taken 28 Championship wickets at an average of 19.14 for Leicestershire in 2018

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 220 & 126-5: Dearden 61* Kent 195: Denly 62; Abbas 6-48, Raine 4-62 Leicestershire (4 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 151 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire lost wickets late on day two after Mohammad Abbas had earned a first-innings lead against Kent at Grace Road.

The Pakistan paceman took 6-48, his best return of the season, as Kent conceded a deficit of 25.

Ben Raine took the other four Kent wickets, while Joe Denly's 62 was the top score in a total of 195.

The home side slipped from 82-1 to end 126-5 after a final session affected by delays for rain and bad light.

Mark Cosgrove fell without scoring immediately after one of the interruptions while Ned Eckersley also made a duck.

Leicestershire's hopes of building on a 151-run advantage on day three rest with opener Harry Dearden (61 not out).