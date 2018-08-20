England v India: Jonny Bairstow goes for X-ray on injured hand

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was painful' - Bairstow leaves field with finger injury

England's Jonny Bairstow will have an X-ray on his left hand after taking a blow on the third morning of the third Test against India.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper was struck on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery.

He doubled over in pain before heading for the Trent Bridge dressing room with his hand covered.

Jos Buttler, who has kept wicket in 15 previous Tests for England, took over behind the stumps.

Buttler made his way for his keeping kit almost as soon as Bairstow was struck, perhaps giving an indication of the seriousness of the injury.

England also have another keeping option in Ollie Pope in their side.

Therefore, if Bairstow is ruled out of this match or beyond, replacing him behind the stumps is perhaps not as big of a concern as filling his spot at number five in the batting order.

England's batting problems continued in the first innings of the third Test, when they were bowled out for 161.